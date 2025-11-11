Indore News: 4 Held For Killing Youth Following Dispute Over Money & Girlfriend | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four individuals for killing a youth following a dispute over money and for making objectionable comments about the prime accused’s girlfriend, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday in Sai Krupa Colony under the Khajrana police station limits, when the victim had come for a job interview.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Harsh Gupta, a native of Ratlam who was residing in Scheme No. 78. A case of murder has been registered against Rishabh Mishra of Kanchan Vihar, Vijendra Singh of Lasudia, Aditya Jat of Tulsi Nagar and Ritul Mishra of Kanchan Vihar.

DCP Kumar Pratik said that Harsh and Rishabh were friends and had earlier worked together in a company. Recently, they had a dispute over Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000, and Harsh allegedly made objectionable remarks about Rishabh’s girlfriend.

On Monday evening, Harsh had gone for an interview at a company named Taskus, located near Radisson Square, where he confronted the accused. Rishabh, along with his friends Vijendra, Aditya, and Ritul, allegedly assaulted Harsh with an iron rod, causing severe head and internal injuries that led to his death.

The accused took out the iron rod from a scrap shop situated near the crime scene. The police arrested all four accused within a few hours of the incident and seized the iron rod along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, DCP Pratik added.

‘Harsh’s health deteriorated at Police Station’, claimed friends

Harsh’s friends alleged that after the assault, he went to the Khajrana police station to lodge a complaint, where he remained for at least half an hour. Later, his condition reportedly deteriorated at the police station, and the staff advised him to go to a hospital, saying they would record his statement there.

However, police officials denied these claims, stating that the victim had not come to the police station.

The friends further alleged that they took Harsh to at least three hospitals near the police station, but none of them admitted him, saying he was fit as he had no major external injuries. Eventually, Harsh lost consciousness and was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.