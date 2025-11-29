Indore News: 181 Drivers Penalised For Parking In No-Parking Zones | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police took action against people who parked their vehicles in no-parking zones on Friday for causing traffic obstruction. Action was taken against 181 vehicle drivers/riders and challans were issued to them during the drive.

On the instruction of DCP Anand Kaladagi, the police teams took action by issuing challans making public announcements to make drivers aware of proper parking rules. Kaladagi said that the traffic police are continuously working to maintain smooth and safe traffic movement in the city.

As part of this effort, a special drive was conducted in busy market areas, main roads and crowded intersections. During the drive, 181 vehicles including auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cars and buses were found parked in no-parking areas, creating trouble for commuters and leading to traffic jams.

The police reached the spots, issued challans and removed the vehicles causing obstruction. They also advised shopkeepers and institutions to use only designated parking spaces.

The traffic police appealed to all citizens to park their vehicles only in authorised parking areas. People are requested not to park near markets, hospitals, bus stops or main intersections. Wrong parking not only breaks traffic rules but also blocks emergency services and causes inconvenience to the public. Everyone is urged to follow traffic rules and help maintain smooth traffic in the city.