Indore News: ₹1.30 Lakh Bounty On 16 Absconding NDPS Suspects | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing of the state police has announced bounties for information leading to the arrest of 16 absconding suspects involved in various cases under the NDPS Act, officials said on Friday. The total bounty amount announced is Rs1.30 lakh.

DIG (narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain said the decision was taken considering the seriousness of the pending cases registered at the Narcotics Wing in the city.

The announcement has been made under the powers provided in the revised police regulations published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette. Officials said anyone who provides reliable information that helps police arrest the absconding suspects will be given a cash reward.

The Narcotics Wing stated that rewards ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 have been declared for the arrest of the 16 suspects. Officials also said that if an informant wishes, their identity will be kept completely confidential.

Officials further said that if more than one person provides information or if police personnel are involved in the arrest, the final decision on the distribution of the reward will be made by the dig narcotics, Indore.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with credible information to help arrest the absconding suspects so that action can be taken in the pending narcotics cases.