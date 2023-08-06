Indore: Newly Married Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Murder | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman was found hanging at her place in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday evening. Family members alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry and they killed her. However, police said that the exact reason could be known only after the autopsy report.

According to Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Kajal Joshi, 25, a resident of Pipliyarao area of the city. She got married to Bharat Joshi in February 2022.

She was found hanging by one of her in-laws and was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. Later, the police were informed. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling.

Mother Durga Purohit alleged that the in-laws were harassing Kajal. Her husband had threatened that he would kill Kajal. She alleged that six people including Kajal’s husband Bharat, his mother and four other relatives killed Kajal and hanged her from the ceiling. However, the police said that Kajal committed suicide by hanging herself.

Police said that the autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death and the statements of her family members are being recorded.

