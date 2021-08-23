Indore: New Umaria locals gherao SDM office

Mhow: Residents of New Umaria Colony of the Umaria gram panchayat, under Mhow tehsil, who have been living a hellish life for 25 years, gheraoed the tehsil office and submitted a memorandum to SDM Akshat Jain. While handing over the memorandum, the New Umaria Colony locals said that the coloniser had cut out plots for many people by giving them false assurances.

The coloniser had neither made any drainage lines, nor roads, nor proper arrangements for electricity and lighting in the colony. The people of the colony have been deprived of basic facilities for the past 25 years due to the “coloniser’s betrayal”, they said and claimed to have complained about this many times to the administration and public representatives. But, even after that, no attention had been paid to their complaints till date.

“We’ve been left to lead a hellish life. By collecting funds through public participation, we’ve solved the problem of drainage in the colony, but have been left without roads, electricity, water and other basic facilities till date. The angry residents of the colony submitted a memorandum to the SDM at the tehsil office and demanded that the problems of the colony be resolved soon. The locals also alleged that, along with the administration, the local public representatives were only mute spectators to their plight, while the chief minister is working openly for the people of the state.

