Indore: New look Nehru Park likely to open by Jan end, 2023

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The renovation and redevelopment work of Nehru Park that has been going on for nearly four years is likely to be opened for the public by January end, 2023, said officials in the know.

One of the oldest parks in the city, its toy train used to be one of the major attractions, and the good news is that the toy train will run again.

“The civil work is likely to end by December 15, and that would be followed by setting up the track and other facilities for the toy train. We plan to open it for the public by January end next year,” said Smart City superintendent engineer BR Lodhi.

The project was initially started by Indore Municipal Corporation in 2017 and it was later taken up by Indore Smart City in 2019. Smart City officials said the project cost around Rs 10 crore.

What’s new?

. There will be an entry fee.

• Smart City has changed the location of the entrance gate of the park. There will be only one entry point.

• There will be a fountain inside the park.

• A toy train will run along the park's boundary – similar to its earlier route.

• Greenery has been increased inside the park.

ENTRY FEES

There will be an entry fee of Rs 10, but there will be special passes for morning\evening walkers. There will be 24 hours CCTVs surveillance. The toy train ride will cost between Rs 40 and Rs 50.

Nehru Park history

The park is said to be more than 50 years old. Earlier, it was called Bisco-Park. It was the only amusement park in the city, and the toy train was the main attraction. Earlier, entry was free, though there was a charge for the toy train ride.

