Indore: New Guidelines Issue For Road Digging

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In response to mounting public complaints and concerns about accidents caused by improper restoration of roads after development works, Indore Municipal Corporation has issued new guidelines to improve inter-departmental coordination.

These guidelines aim to streamline the process of road digging for development or construction work, ensuring public safety and timely road restoration. According to the new guidelines, any department or zonal office under the IMC must secure a "no objection certificate” from the Public Works Department (PWD) before commencing any road excavation.

This certificate, which is crucial to ensuring that the digging will not disrupt public services or cause unnecessary delays, must be issued by the superintending engineer of the PWD within three days of receiving the request. The directives also mandate that departments compile and maintain a register of all NOCs issued for road digging. This information will be critical for tracking the progress of various projects and ensuring accountability.

Additionally, safety measures during excavation are a top priority. Departments are required to properly barricade the site, use green nets, and place indicators to warn the public of the ongoing work. This is expected to significantly reduce the risks of accidents at these work sites. To further ensure the quality of work, restoration of dug-up roads must be completed in a timely manner and in good condition.

Departments must submit reports with photographs of completed restoration work to the PWD, which will keep records of the same. The IMC has made it clear that non-compliance with these instructions will result in the head of the department concerned being held responsible. The new measures are designed to minimise public inconvenience and ensure that the development works are carried out with efficiency, safety, and accountability.