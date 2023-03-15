Indore: New guidelines for properties planned

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new guideline of properties for the district for the next financial year is being prepared. About 1,000 such locations have been identified where more than 10% stamp duty is likely to be increased as compared to the current financial year. In the first meeting of the District Evaluation Committee, the proposal will be discussed.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. will preside over the meeting, in which the proposal of increasing the collector guideline for the properties of the district will be discussed. Subsequently, the process of inviting claims and objections will be initiated on the proposed guideline.

Thereafter the proposals will be sent to the Central Evaluation Committee, Bhopal. In the last one year, there has been a significant increase in the business of immovable properties in the district, as a result of which the income from stamp duty has also increased. Balkrishna More, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Registration and the Stamps Department, informed that a revenue of Rs 1850 crore has been received till Monday, which is more than last year’s total revenue of Rs 1836 crore and more than half of March, 2023 is left and offices will remain open even on weekends. There will be more registries. Even in 135 new colonies where guidelines will be fixed, about 900 such places have been identified where registries have taken place at rates higher than the guidelines. The guideline can be increased by more than 10% at about 1,000 such locations.

Following Wednesday’s meeting of the District Evaluation Committee, as per the process, the claims and objections over the proposed guideline will be invited and after that these proposals will be sent to the Central Evaluation Committee Bhopal, from where the new guidelines would be approved. The new guideline will be made applicable from April 1.