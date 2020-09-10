Indore: New GDC becomes Covid-19 hotspot, students at risk

Indore: With the increasing cases of Covid-19 cases, New Government Girls Degree College which is located on Kila Maidan Road has become one of the hotspots of Covid-19.

Panic spread in the college when news about music teacher Prof Harsh Vardhan Thakur getting infected with the virus reached the campus. His wife who is faculty with Old GDC has also been tested positive.

The news about New GDC faculty members Sunita Malaviya and Asha Gaikwad’s family members testing positive also reached the campus. Earlier, the account officer of this college was also found infected with coronavirus.

Of late, many teaching and non-teaching members of the colleges had come into contact with these persons so they are under the fear of getting infected.