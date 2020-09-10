Indore: New GDC becomes Covid-19 hotspot, students at risk

Indore: With the increasing cases of Covid-19 cases, New Government Girls Degree College which is located on Kila Maidan Road has become one of the hotspots of Covid-19.
Panic spread in the college when news about music teacher Prof Harsh Vardhan Thakur getting infected with the virus reached the campus. His wife who is faculty with Old GDC has also been tested positive.
The news about New GDC faculty members Sunita Malaviya and Asha Gaikwad’s family members testing positive also reached the campus. Earlier, the account officer of this college was also found infected with coronavirus.
Of late, many teaching and non-teaching members of the colleges had come into contact with these persons so they are under the fear of getting infected.
However, more worrisome is that hundreds of students line up at the college daily for submission of answer books of UG final year exams and assignment.
On Wednesday, the images of more than a thousand students gathering at GACC had emerged. Though the number of students turning up at New GDC is comparatively low but sources still put figure in hundreds.
College administrative officer Dr RK Pathak said that the entire college has been sanitized on Thursday. “Screening of every incoming student is also being done. There is fear but we are taking proper care,” he added.
