Indore: New GDC awarded Grade B+ accreditation

Indore: Maharani Laxmi Bai Government Girls College - commonly known as New GDC – has been awarded Grade B+ accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) apparently setting aside allegations that its peer team members had not followed time protocol during their two-day visit to the institute for assessing its standards.

However, the accrediting agency has not conferred the certificate to the college as of now.

A three-member peer team of NAAC had come to the college for assessing its standards on October 5. During their two day stay, the team had gone to Omkareshwar Temple for paying obeisance to Lord Shiva.

After the visit was over, a complaint was filed with NAAC that peer team members had visited the temple at the time they should have been at the college.

Following the compliant, a three-member probe panel was sent to the college for inquiring into the allegations. The panel seems to have given clean chit to the college after which the NAAC awarded Grade B+ accreditation with 2.6 score.