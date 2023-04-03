Indore: New DCP lays out his plans to improve traffic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal took a meeting of officers at the Police Commissioner's office, on Sunday where he gave guidelines to all the officers to make the traffic of the city smooth and safe.

At present, there are 6 Quick Response Teams in each zone, but that number would be increased to eight, and each QRT will have 5 officers/employees in them.

All QRT teams will carry a public address system with them. All officers will carry body cameras and all the assistant commissioners of police will check their teams by constantly being on the rounds.

All subedars and sub-inspectors will visit their respective areas and collect information about major educational institutions, hotels, lodges, dharmashalas, religious places, hospitals, malls, cinema houses, haat bazaars and parking facilities at all these places.Based on this traffic police will devise a better parking plan and road diversion plan.

Mobile courts should be set up by the subedar in-charge of the zone so that maximum RLVD e-challan fines could be collected. The holding of such mobile courts would be communicated to the people through the media.

Violators will be given 7 days to pay the challans and if it is not paid then the vehicle owner's name, address and mobile number would be taken from the RTO and action would be taken.

Under the helmet awareness campaign, all the assistant commissioners of police will organise awareness campaigns once a week. Under the Roko-Toko campaign, commuters will be advised to wear helmets. No challan action will be taken during these drives.

The work of all subedars and sub-inspectors will be reviewed every 15 days. Every 15 days, all the subedars will make a PPT of the action plan for their respective works. Keeping in view the better health of all the officers and employees posted in the traffic department, arrangements will be made to get their medical check-ups done every month.