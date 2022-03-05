Indore: Nepali woman stabbed to death in her home; police clueless

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was stabbed to death by an unidentified person/persons at her rented accommodation in Rau area on Friday noon. It is said that she was alone at home as her husband had gone for his job in the Pigdambar area. The police could not identify the accused till the filing of the report.

According to Rau police the deceased was identified as Krishna (28), a resident of Gurukul Colony area. She was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that Krishna hailed from Nepal. Her husband Govind is employed in a hotel in the area. He brought Krishna to the city three months ago and they were living here in a rented house.

Krishna was alone at home as Govind had gone to his job. One of his neighbours informed Govind that Krishna was stabbed by an unidentified person. She was found injured in the house and was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment on Friday evening. The CCTVs of the area are being examined to know about the attacker. The statement of her husband is also being taken by the police.

Advocate stabbed over petty issue

An advocate was stabbed and injured by an auto-driver over a petty issue in Khajrana area on Friday. Police could not arrest the accused till the filing of the report.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Singh Rathore said that the incident took place in Kharana area at around 2 pm. Advocate Syed Sajid Ali was on his bicycle and was on his way home when an auto-rickshaw driver started an argument with him after his bicycle hit the rickshaw. As the argument escalated, the auto-rickshaw driver stabbed him multiple times using a knife. The accused was identified as Tabrez of the area. Soon after attacking the advocate, the accused fled the scene and he could not be arrested till the filing of this report. The people of the area informed the police and rushed the injured person to the hospital.

ACP Rathore said that advocate is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger. A case under section 307 of the IPC was registered against the accused. A team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:26 AM IST