Indore: Nepalese Army delegation visits MCTE





Mhow (FPNS): An eight-member delegation of Nepalese Army visited MCTE on Monday. Lt Gen MU Nair, commandant MCTE welcomed the friendly foreign country team to the premier training institute.

The delegation interacted with the staff and was briefed on various aspects of training.

They also visited various training faculties & infrastructure including Data Centre, Artificial intelligence Lab, Mobile Communication Lab, Cyber Range, Network labs and state of art cyber & forensic IoT.

This visit will help in strengthening the bond of friendship & co-operation between the two armies and have a long-term impact on diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:23 PM IST