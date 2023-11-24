Indore: ‘NEP Envisions Developing India Into Vibrant Knowledge Society’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national seminar was organised by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) New Delhi, on the role of teachers in implementing "National Education Policy (NEP-2020).”The seminar is being conducted through both online and offline modes and will conclude on Saturday at the Human Resource Development Department of DAVV, Indore.

Under this seminar, several sessions have been organised in which subject experts and scholars from renowned universities of the country are participating.

DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain, chief guest Saroj Sharma of National Institute of Open Schooling, Noida), Human Resources Department Centre director Namrata Sharma and other scholars from universities across the country were present in the inaugural session.

Chief guest Saroj Sharma said, "NEP envisions a massive transformation in education through– an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, constructive revamping of aspirational goals of the 21st century education and regaining the status of Vishwa Guru in true sense of the word, shall see the light of the day with active participation of teaching community not only as the disseminator of knowledge but also as the most vital stakeholder to develop high-level foundational, creative, cognitive, social, ethical and emotional capacities among individual learners.

Vice-chancellor Renu Jain said the new National Education Policy is based on the pillars of access, equity, quality, innovation, technology, affordability and accountability. It aims to make school and college education more holistic, multidisciplinary and flexible, which aligns with the 2020 agenda for sustainable development. Adding to this she said through the seminar, teachers will get new experience of learning and teaching.