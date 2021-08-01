Indore: Nehru Park to be renovated with 50-years-ago facilities

Indore: Indore Smart City Development Limited will redevelop and renovate the ‘retro’ Nehru Park providing all the facilities which used to be there in the park 50-years-ago.

The renovation and redevelopment work of Nehru Park, which is one of the oldest parks in the city, has been in progress for almost three years and has a target of completion by December 2021.

The project was initially started by Indore Municipal Corporation, which later left the project unfinished. Ultimately, the ball dropped in Smart City’s court and it is is now developing the park.

According to Smart City officials, the project cost around Rs 7.96 crore. ISCDL is trying to bring back that touch of the old park in its new version, adding a few advancements in its infrastructure and such other things.