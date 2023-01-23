Indore: Need to make city safe from cyber crimes, says Mayor

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As cyber crimes are rising across the country, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Monday said that if Indore wanted to remain safe from such crimes, then awareness is the way forward.

“To make our city safe from cyber crimes, we need to create awareness among the citizens,” he said while addressing a Cyber Mitra seminar organised at city bus office.

Indore Municipal Corporation organised the seminar which was attended by students, parents, social media influencers. IMC wants to engage them into the tasks of making people aware about cyber crime.

Bhargav said that Cyber Mitra programme will be implemented in the city as an initiative to make it safe from cyber crime. The mayor said that the volunteers will have to reach out to the people and sensitize them about cyber crimes.

“Indore is known from many firsts. We should also become safest city against cyber crimes,” he said.

He stated that it’s not enough just to know about cyber security but people also have to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

“The objective of conducting this seminar was to make volunteers who will create awareness among people about cyber crimes and security precautions so that people can protect themselves from such frauds and use internet safely,” he added.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)