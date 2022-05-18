Indore: Need to increase soybean productivity for self-sufficiency in edible oil, says experts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Gupta, additonal director general, (Oilseed & Pulses) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, lay emphasis on increasing the productivity of soybean to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil of the country. He also spoke on spreading soy cultivation to new areas.

Gupta said soybean farming methods in countries like Brazil and Argentina held relevance in India and scientific information should be gathered from those countries.

Gupta was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 52nd annual group meet of All-India Coordinated Research Project on Soybean hosted by the city-based Indian Institute of Soybean Research begin from Tuesday at the SOPA auditorium.

Tilak Raj Sharma, deputy director general (Crop Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, inaugurated the meet, where about 150 soybean scientists belonging to different centres associated with the All India Coordinated Soybean Research Project on Soybean (AICRPS) are attending. The dignitaries included assistant director general (Oilseed & Pulses), ICAR, Sanjeev Gupta, DK Yadav, assistant director general (Seed), SC Dubey, ADG (Plant Protection), ICAR, Nachiket Kotwaliwale, director, ICAR-CIPHET, Ludhiana.



Sanjeev Gupta highlighted the current status of the soybean seed replacement rate which is relatively low as compared to other crops, and the need for the popularization of location-specific new varieties.



Tilak Raj Sharma, deputy director-general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, emphasised promoting diversity of soybean varieties as well as climate-resilient, high-yielding soybean varieties among the farmers of different soybean-growing states.



Nita Khandekar, director of National Soyabean Research Institute, mentioned that 25 soybean varieties were notified during 2021. She hoped that the institute as well as AICRP on soybean would be able to deliver climate-smart soybean varieties along with host of other technologies for management of insect pest diseases in the changing climatic scenario.



After the inaugural session, technical session related to the crop improvement programme was conducted wherein the plant breeders have presented the results of initial as well as advanced varietal trials conducted across the country. The presentations were made by Sanjay Gupta, Laxmansingh Rajput and Lokesh Kumar Meena on AICRP Trials of plant breeding, plant pathology and entomology and finalised the technical programe for the coming year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:52 AM IST