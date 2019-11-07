Indore: Need to develop culture for safety & environment audit

Indore: ‘A culture needs to be introduced for carrying out periodic safety audits, environmental audits and other safety studies like risk analysis, preparation of on-site-off-site emergency plan, health and safety policy, safety report, environment statement etc.”

Rajshekhar Singh, director, Directorate of Industrial Health & Safety (DIHS), Government of Madhya Pradesh said this while inaugurating the conference organised by FICCI, Government of Madhya Pradesh and MP Textile Mill Association (MPTMA) here at Jaal Auditorium on Thursday. The theme of the conference was Safety Management in Industries (SMI)

Singh urged for corporate sector participation in emergency management activities from the present involvement in post emergency-calamity activities to be more focused on prevention, preparedness and mitigation initiatives. Such conferences help the chemical, petroleum, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, cement and engineering industry in the country to gain knowledge and keep pace with the latest technologies, best global practices on safety, transportation of hazardous materials, storages, safety and health management.

He also said that there is ample need of behavioral change amongst the employee and management towards safety management in industries.

HS Jha, representative, MP Textile Mills Association & Vice President (HR) Pratibha Syntex Ltd., said while delivering the welcome address that medical preparedness should be strengthened in industries and industries must procure respective antidotes as per their manufacturing processes in their industries for better response. The fire incidents are on rise with more and more hazardous and fire prone industries like textile industry coming up in the country. In order to counter any untoward incidents industry should have up to date equipment and techniques.

Surender Kumar Verma, joint director, FICCI briefly explained the significance of the SMI Conference in the context of operation, maintenance and setting up of new chemical or hazardous industry. He also inform about FICCI’s services on occupational Health & Safety Auditing, Conducting Realistic Risk Analysis, Energy, Water Auditing for Industries. FICCI has already done more than 40 international and national conferences to educate, sensitise the industries to be safer. In his concluding address he also emphasised on the need for capacity development including dedicated manpower and infrastructure development for mitigation and better preparedness at all levels, for effective occupational health & safety management.