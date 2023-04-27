 Indore: Need to bring transgenders into mainstream,says Justice Nagu
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised in the seminar hall of the MP State Legal Services Authority for the benefit of transgender community in coordination and collaboration with the organisation ‘The Humsafar Trust’ on Thursday. Justice Sheel Nagu, administrative judge, MP High Court and executive chairman MP State Legal Services Authority attended the programme virtually.

Justice Nagu, addressed the participants of the transgender community, panel lawyers, officers of the social justice & disabled welfare department, police department and paralegal volunteers.

He said, “At present there is a need for coordinated efforts to get the necessary identity cards of the members of such communities to bring them into the mainstream of society and to deliver the benefits of the schemes being run by the government for them.”

Member secretary, MPSLSA Rajeev Karmahe said that in order to bring the community in the mainstream of the society and to increase their acceptance among the general public, similar awareness and sensitisation programmes will be organised from time to time in the entire Madhya Pradesh by the Legal Services Institutions.

Additional secretary, MPSLSA Manoj Kumar Singh said, “the Supreme Court has issued detailed guidelines in the petition of the NALSAVs. Union of India to provide legal recognition & identity to transgenders, thereby protecting the human rights of the people of such community.”

