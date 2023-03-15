Indore: Nearly 50,000 students to take UG final year exams starting on Wednesday

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of commencement of final year exams of traditional undergraduate courses on Wednesday, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya issued an order directing colleges doubling up as exam centres to open envelopes of question papers in front of CCTV cameras.

“For confidentiality of the examination related work, the centres should make sure that envelopes containing question papers are opened only in front of CCTV cameras,” the order undersigned by exam controller SS Thakur reads.

The order adds that as per direction given by Department of Higher Education CCTVs should be installed at all centres where exams are conducted by the university.

Last year, a flying squad of DAVV had caught students going through a question paper on mobile phones minutes before commencement of the exam.

Later, it was discovered that the paper was leaked from one of the centres around 30 minutes before commencement of exams.

DAVV officials suspected that someone clicked photo of the question paper when it was opened about 30 minutes ahead of commencement of exam and circulated it on mobile phones of students.

To check this type of malpractice, the DAVV has now directed that question paper be opened only where there is surveillance of CCTV camera.

Deputy registrar (exam and confidential) Rachna Thakur said that coaching classes’ role is under suspicion in such types of paper leaks. So, this time, they have decided to ensure that the questions papers are opened not only in presence of centre superintendent but also under CCTV camera’s surveillance.

She said that the next step of university will be to ensure that all examination halls have CCTV installed.

We will get CCTV installed in all examination halls so that the scope for malpractice can be checked to a larger extent, she added.