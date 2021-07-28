Indore: Nearly 4500 students register for DAVV's Common entrance test, exam to be held on August 31

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 4500 students have applied for common entrance test (CET) for the admission in 41 courses at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), so far.

"National Testing Agency, which is assigned the contract to conduct CET-2021, informed us that nearly 4500 students have registered for the entrance test," said Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of CET.

The registration for CET had begun on July 20 and will be closed on August 9.

DAVV introduced new website (www.davv.nta.ac.in) for CET. Through the website, registration are being done. Besides, the details of eligibility, procedure for filing the application form, number of seats, test centres, fee structure and other details are also available on the website.

CET-2021 will be conducted on August 31 for filling as many as 2515 seats lying vacant in 41 courses offered by 16 teaching departments.

The courses have been divided into three groups viz Group A, Group B and Group C.

There are 1145 seats in Group A whereas Group B and Group C consists of 830 and 540 seats respectively.

CET is a national level exams which is conducted in different cities across the country.

Centres for CET have been setup in 22 cities in the country. This year, DAVV has reduced the number of test centres outside the state and increased the number of centres in the state.

Total eight centres including New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kota, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Raipur, and Bilaspur have been setup outside the state.

The centres in MP are setup in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Jhabua, Ratlam, Khargone, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Dhar, and Sagar.