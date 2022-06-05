Indore: Nearly 40% of the candidates give a miss to UPSC prelims

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 40 per cent of the candidates gave a miss to the Civil Services Preliminary Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for filling a total of 1,011 posts on Sunday. The Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022, was also held on Sunday.

As many as 17,286 candidates from the city had registered for the preliminary examination which was held at 43 centres here. The exam was held in two sessions. The first session was held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second session from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

Out of a total of 17,286, a total of 6,886 candidates (nearly 60 per cent) did not show up for the first session of the examination. In the second session, as many as 7,090 candidates (nearly 59 per cent) gave a miss to the examination. The candidates were supposed to reach the centre an hour before the examination with their admit card and ID proof. The candidates were allowed to bring along a black ball pen, transparent water bottle and a sanitiser bottle with them. Wearing a face mask is mandatory during the examination.