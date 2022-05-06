Indore: ​Nearly 40% BEd, DElEd colleges can’t admit students in coming session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Nearly 40 per cent BEd and DElEd colleges in the state won’t be able to grant admission in upcoming session as academic year 2022-23 has been made zero year for them.

National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has declared academic year 2022-23 as “zero year” for BEd and DElEd colleges across the state for failing to submit performance appraisal report (PAR).

NCTE released a list of colleges which submitted their PAR. The list contains names of 886 BEd and DElEd colleges in the state, and the total number of BEd and DElEd colleges in the state is around 1500.

This means the colleges whose name did not figure in the list won’t be able to admit students in coming session.

NCTE has asked university and other authorites to ensure that the colleges whose name are not in the list do not grant admission to the students.

Admission in BEd and DElEd courses are granted through centralized online counselling conducted by DHE and School Education Department respectively.

On receiving the list of deviant colleges, the departments will remove their names for admission portal.

Take note: NCTE had made submission of PAR mandatory from December 2019. But college had moved court over the matter. The legal battle reached till Supreme Court which denied giving relief to colleges. NCTE had given time for college to submit PAR but many did not show any interest.

Why PAR is sought?

Teacher education colleges have to submit and share information regarding teachers, students, available infrastructure, facilities etc with NCTE. The PAR is sought by NCTE so that the same remains in public domain and colleges can’t mislead students and their parents about facilities, teachers, fee etc.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:00 AM IST