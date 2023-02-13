e-Paper Get App
Indore: Nearly 3,950 electricity cases resolved in Lok Adalat

West Discom chief vigilance officer Kailash Shiva said that settlements were reached in the cases of power theft and irregularities registered under Sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 in the Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 3,956 cases related to power were resolved at National Lok Adalat held in Malwa-Nimar area on Saturday. As per the rules, a rebate of about Rs 73.55 lakh was given to the consumers on the disposal of the cases. During the Lok Adalat, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company received revenue of about Rs 5 crore.

West Discom chief vigilance officer Kailash Shiva said that settlements were reached in the cases of power theft and irregularities registered under Sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 in the Lok Adalat. An exemption was given to all domestic, agricultural and non-domestic consumers up to 5 KW and industrial consumers up to 10 horsepower load for redressal through pre-litigation.

A rebate of 30 per cent on the amount of pre-litigation level civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest was given, while in cases of litigation level, 20 per cent rebate was given on the amount of civil liability assessed and 100 per cent on the amount of interest.

The preparation of Lok Adalat was done through 425 distribution centres and zones of the company area.

