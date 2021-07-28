Indore: Nearly 29.52 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar region get power at Rs 1 per unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 29.52 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar region got electricity for Rs 1 per unit in the last month, according to Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company. Similarly, 3.75 lakh consumers got benefit of the scheme.

According to the government scheme, those consumers whose consumption of electricity is up to 150 units per month, are charged Rs 1 per unit for the first 100 units and for the remaining 50 units electricity is charged as per prescribed rates.

Director of Western Region Distribution Company, Tomar said that nearly 29.52 lakh consumers in Malwa-Nimar availed the benefit of the scheme in June. “Their electricity bills ranged between Rs 100 to Rs 400,” he added.