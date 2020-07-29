Indore: Ne need to hop as shops at central zone exempted from ‘left-right’ rule for 5 days

Indore: Shops at Zone-1, i.e. located in the central part of the city, out of the three zones classified under Indore Municipal Corporation boundary zone, have been exempted from opening on left-right principal for five days from July 30 to August 4.

All shops of the city, including central zone ones, however, will remain closed on Sunday August 2. The left-right pattern of opening of the shops will again come into force from August 5.

HIGH FIVE

According to the decision taken on Tuesday’s meeting of the Crisis Management Group, in view of the upcoming festivals, on July 30, 31, August 1, 3 and 4, (i.e. 5 days), shops at Central part Zone one-1 have been exempted from left-right pattern of operation.

Business time

All shopkeepers of Central part will be able to operate their shops between 7 am and 8 pm during the said period. Night curfew will remain in effect from 9 am to 5 am. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the order on Wednesday.