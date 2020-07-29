Indore: Ne need to hop as shops at central zone exempted from ‘left-right’ rule for 5 days

Indore: Shops at Zone-1, i.e. located in the central part of the city, out of the three zones classified under Indore Municipal Corporation boundary zone, have been exempted from opening on left-right principal for five days from July 30 to August 4.
All shops of the city, including central zone ones, however, will remain closed on Sunday August 2. The left-right pattern of opening of the shops will again come into force from August 5.
HIGH FIVE
According to the decision taken on Tuesday’s meeting of the Crisis Management Group, in view of the upcoming festivals, on July 30, 31, August 1, 3 and 4, (i.e. 5 days), shops at Central part Zone one-1 have been exempted from left-right pattern of operation.
Business time
All shopkeepers of Central part will be able to operate their shops between 7 am and 8 pm during the said period. Night curfew will remain in effect from 9 am to 5 am. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the order on Wednesday.
SUNDAY STANDSTILL REMAINS
Shopkeeper and his employees will have to wear masks. Also, customers without masks will not be entertained. On Sunday, August 2, 2020, curfew will be effective. There will be no activities other than essential services like- electricity department, Municipal Corporation, media personnel etc., medicine shops, hospitals and morning milk distribution. The movement of the public will be banned on Sunday.
POST OFFICES AND COURIER
In view of Rakshabandhan, on Sunday, August 2, Post Office and Courier Services will be allowed to distribute rakhis. Both post-office employees and courier services staffers must carry valid ID proof. In view of the pandemic, all the shrines will remain closed.
Chappan check ins
At Chaapan Dukan, take-way facilities will be provided on those 5 days, however, from August 5… only home deliveries will be available.
Persons above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women should not go leave their homes in the said 5 days. Action will be taken against violators.
