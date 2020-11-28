Indore: NCC teams to create Covid awareness

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani flagged off 20 teams comprising NCC cadets, retired soldiers and representatives of business organisations who are going to do the rounds of busy market places and tell people to wear masks, follow social distancing and other Covid norms to fight the pandemic.
Of late, the number of corona positive cases in the city has been increasing as a result of which night curfew has been imposed in the city.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)