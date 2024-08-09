 Indore: NCB Seized Ganja Worth Rs 51 Lakh Being Carried In Truck Near Sagar
One arrested in connection with the same and a search is on for his accomplices

Staff Reporter Updated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Control Bureau busted in interstate drug trafficking racket and seized ganja worth rupees 51 lakh from the truck. During the action, a person was also arrested while he was caring the contraband to UP. He is being question about his other accomplices including the consignor and consigning of the drugs. 

Ritesh Ranjan, zonal director of NCB Indore unit informed Free Press that about 170 Kilograms of ganja which was being carried in a truck under the sacks of fish feed in order to mislead the the officials. The interception was made at Titarpani Toll Plaza, Lakhnadon- lalitpur road (NH-26) in Sagar district in the wee hours of Friday.

NCB officer briefed that in continuance of Anti-drug operations, on the basis of specific intelligence regarding trafficking of Ganja, an intensive surveillance was kept on the movement of traffickers by a team of bureau that resulted into interception of the truck and seizure of the contraband worth Rs 51 lakh.

The consignment of Ganja was sourced from Devgaon (Maharashtra) and was destined to Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh). He mentioned that this is the 11th seizure of contraband affected by NCB Indore unit in this year.

 NCB has seized more than 3000 kgs of drugs valued around 9.5 crore this year.

