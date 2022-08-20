Indore: NCB nabs four men with 206 kg ganja

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four persons and recovered more than 206 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) from them, an official said on Friday. The contraband was being brought from Odisha to deliver it to a person in Sehore. The officers are investigating the case and the accused are being questioned further.

Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director of NCB (Indore), said that acting on a specific information a team of NCB recovered and seized 206.470 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from a truck at Bagwada toll plaza under Budni police station jurisdiction in Sehore district on Friday. During the search of the vehicle, ganja was recovered. Four persons have been arrested by the officials in this connection and they are being questioned about other people involved in the crime. The said consignment was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and destination of said drug was Sehore.

The vehicle along with the ganja was seized and the accused were arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act 1985. The value of the drugs is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.

​The seizures of ganja have been increasing and the traffickers have been transporting ganja by road using various types of vehicles. The NCB officials claimed that it was the 15th seizure of such drugs by NCB this year.