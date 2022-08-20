e-Paper Get App

Indore: NCB nabs four men with 206 kg ganja

They were carrying it from Odisha to deliver it in MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four persons and recovered more than 206 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) from them, an official said on Friday. The contraband was being brought from Odisha to deliver it to a person in Sehore. The officers are investigating the case and the accused are being questioned further.

Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director of NCB (Indore), said that acting on a specific information a team of NCB recovered and seized 206.470 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from a truck at Bagwada toll plaza under Budni police station jurisdiction in Sehore district on Friday. During the search of the vehicle, ganja was recovered. Four persons have been arrested by the officials in this connection and they are being questioned about other people involved in the crime. The said consignment was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and destination of said drug was Sehore.

The vehicle along with the ganja was seized and the accused were arrested under the relevant section of the NDPS Act 1985. The value of the drugs is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.

​The seizures of ganja have been increasing and the traffickers have been transporting ganja by road using various types of vehicles. The NCB officials claimed that it was the 15th seizure of such drugs by NCB this year.

Read Also
Indore: 5 held with 6 firearms, 4 live cartridges
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: NCB nabs four men with 206 kg ganja

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

Mumbai: CGST busts fake invoice rackets

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

2006 Mumbai train blasts: ATS calls convict’s plea for reinvestigation ‘dilatory tactic’

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: Record or no record, it is the high that matters, say Govindas

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

Mumbai: After 2-year gap, Dahi Handi reaches 'heights' of festivity

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan