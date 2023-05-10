 Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

MD Sridhwant Joshi, informed that all our children have qualified for the IIT JEE advanced examination.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the session 2023 IIT - JEE Main results, students of Navodayan Academy have demonstrated success. Sridhwant Joshi, MD of the institute, said that the students have written about their success with their tireless work and the guidance of director Raviraj Sodani, teachers Naveen Sharma and Shivkumar.

Lavanya Rathi of the institution scored 99.48 per cent, Adarsh Patidar 98.8 per cent, Sujay Bhati 98.1 per cent, Dhyan Dalwadi 97.4 per cent, Mridul Lakhotia 96.1 per cent, Akshat Soni 94.4 per cent and Sanjay Yadav 92 per cent. Joshi informed that all our children have qualified for the IIT JEE advanced by following a continuous 12-hour coaching schedule while making meaningful efforts for this hundred per cent result.

Read Also
Indore: Two students die after loading vehicle rams into their bike on Cat Road
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

Indore: Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

MP: 21 tunnels to be built in Indore- Khandwa GC project, officers inspect site

MP: 21 tunnels to be built in Indore- Khandwa GC project, officers inspect site

Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony at MCTE, Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Passing out ceremony at MCTE, Mhow

MP: Man belongs to Banchara community dies in police custody in Neemuch, family accuses police of...

MP: Man belongs to Banchara community dies in police custody in Neemuch, family accuses police of...

Indore: Two students die after loading vehicle rams into their bike on Cat Road

Indore: Two students die after loading vehicle rams into their bike on Cat Road