Indore: Navodaya Vidyalaya students visit Manpur police station

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Forty students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur visited Manpur police station on Saturday to see and understand the working of a police station.

The students were informed about Dial 100, the weapons at the police station, cybercrime, CrPC etc by the police station in-charge Vijay Sisodiya.

They were taken to the police station by SI (police headquarters) Shivam Thakkar, ASI Gajendra Yadav and RI Aarti Maurya. School principal OP Sharma SPC in-charge Alok Sharma Dr Renu Upadhyay and other teachers were present with the students during the tour.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 11:55 PM IST