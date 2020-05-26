Indore: Navlakha zone lineman tests positive, association cries foul over safety measures

Indore: A lineman working with Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has been tested positive sending ripples through all employees in the company even as their federations have cried foul of alleged lack of safety measures.

A lineman attached to Navlakha zone was found positive on May 23 and has been hospitalised. After news regarding him getting infected spread, all employees got terrified and allegedly that they are working without proper safety measures.

Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board Officer-Employee Joint Association coordinator GK Vaishnav said,

“There are no PPE kits for employees, and on thermal machines for checking body temperature. Nobody knows who is infected and who is not.”

The association alleged that merely Rs 16 lakh was sanctioned for purchase of sanitiser bottles, masks, protective kits and for sanitisation of offices for the entire division but even this amount has not been properly used.

“Probe should be conducted into the utilisation of funds,” he said.

Vaishnav alleged that two more employees of the same zone were suffering from fever and still they were working for the last three days. “There is need for screening of all the employees.

West Discom CGM Santosh Tagore rubbished the claim that proper safety measures are not being taken. “I had checked that santisers, kits and masks are available at all the zones in the city in adequate numbers,” he said.

He also stated that the Discom is monitoring the health of the lineman and has got his wife quarantine. “If there is any issue, the employees can approach us directly, he added signalling that all employees would be screened soon.