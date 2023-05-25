Indore : Nautapa begins today but relief from rising temperature forecast

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Amid the ongoing spell of rains and thundershowers in the state for the last few days, the weatherman forecast the continuation of fickle weather for a couple of days and also added that the ‘Nautapa’ would remain cooler than the previous years.

According to the officials, the western disturbance and cyclonic circulations would continue to affect the city weather and light showers and thunderstorms will continue to lash the city for the next three-four days.

Nautapa’, the nine days of the season which record the highest temperature– will start from Thursday but this year the mercury will not increase much above the existing level. For the last few days, many pockets of the state have been experiencing rain and hailstorm and this has brought the temperature down below normal temperature.

The weatherman has forecast that the temperature will not rise much and there are chances that it would not increase above 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Indoreans waited for the bout of pre-monsoon showers again as the rising temperature in the day gave them a tough time outdoors. However, the puffy clouds enveloped the city sky in the evening and kept the temperature below normal.

According to the officials, not only Indore but also nearby districts including Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, and Dewas would witness light thunderstorms with the wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kilometres per hour.

“The cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab while a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. The north-south trough passes from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and North Interior Karnataka. Due to these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place in the state and the western part of the state would witness light thunderstorms and showers,” officials of the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 38.6 degrees Celsius and the night temperature on Tuesday was also below the normal by two degrees Celsius and recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Temperature fluctuation in last few days

Date Max (in degrees Celsius) Min (in degrees Celsius)

May 24 38.6 ----

May 23 38.6 22.2

May 22 39.3 23.4

May 21 40.2 22.0

May 20 40.1 22.2

May 19 39.3 24.4

May 18 39.7 25.3