Indore: National Welfare Board Demands April 1 To Be Declared As Traders' Day

Sunil Sindhi, president of National Traders Welfare Board addresses on Tuesday in the oath taking ceremony of office bearers of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government of India is implementing many welfare schemes in the interest of 19 crore retail and wholesale traders of the country. After Independence, this is the first government which has established a National Welfare Board in the interest of traders. Its chairman has the status of a cabinet minister.

The Board has demanded that April 1 should be declared as Traders' Day. Sunil Sindhi, president of National Traders Welfare Board was addressing here on Tuesday in the oath taking ceremony of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries. In the programme, Sindhi administered oath to the President of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ramesh Khandelwal, along with his entire executive.

In the programme, a 10-point memorandum was given in the name of Prime Minister and Finance Minister, in which it has been demanded that April 1 be declared as Traders' Day, because there are more than 20 crore retail and wholesale traders in the country who are the economic backbone of the country and provide employment to around 50 crore people.

In the memorandum, it has been demanded that petrol and diesel should be brought under the ambit of GST. 1800 amendments have been made in GST, due to which it has become complex. It should be redefined in the interest of business. Those laws related to business which have provision of punishment should be removed. GST Tribunal should be established in the city.

All taxpayers should have accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Free schemes should be stopped. Food Security Act should be rewritten in the interest of businessmen and other cities like Indore should be made free international trade and tourism hubs on the lines of Dubai.

On this occasion, tax consultant Amit Dave, Ashwin Lakhotia, business cell president Dheeraj Khandelwal, Sushil Surekha, Rasnidhi Gupta and about 100 business organisation officials were present. President Ramesh Khandelwal, Prem Maheshwari, Narendra Bapna, Preetipal Tongya welcomed guests in the programme. Secretary Govind Agarwal read the memorandum.