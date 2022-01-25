Indore: National Voters’ Day observed, 12 new voters given EPIC cards



Indore



Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) cards were distributed ceremonially to 12 new voters at a function held to celebrate National Voters' Day at the district collector's office on Tuesday.



Chief guest was former international cricketer Amay Khurasia, while additional collector Abhay Bedekar presided. Additional collector Rajesh Rathore, master trainer RK Pandey, deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha and other officers were present.



On the occasion, citations were given to winners of essay, debate and painting competitions, organised at the college-level. The message of the chief election commissioner was read out by Bedekar. The guests also administered voter's day oath to the voters.

In the essay completition the first prize winner Rajneesh Tripathi, second prize winner Kumari Shreya Pandey and third prize winners Saurabh Parte and Pargi Gupta were awarded. Similarly Aryan Sharma, winner of the debate and Radhik Rajput, winner of painting competition were awarded.



Addressing the programme, additional collector Bedekar said that this programme is being celerbrated to make voters aware. He said that if voters remain aware, democracy will also remain strong. He said the Election Commission aims to make elections inclusive, accessible and participatory.



Pratul Sinha urged all the citizens to check the voter list. If your name is not there in the voter list, then add your name. He said that the Election Commission has simplified the process of adding names to the voter

list. Now the names of new voters will be included four times in a year by making 1 January, 1 April, 1 July and 1 October as the base date.



Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:30 PM IST