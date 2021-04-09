Indore: National Testing Agency spells modalities of refund of duplicate fee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) announced the process and timing of refund of duplicate fee if submitted by mistake by students.

“In the above regard, it is informed that refund of Duplicate fees (if any) to the concerned candidates (wherever applicable ) will be initiated only after the reconciliation of fee data of all candidates as received from the concerned Banks/Payment Gateways Integrators with the fee data captured in NIC Fee Master,” NTA senior director of exams Dr Sadhana Parashar said.

She added that the fee reconciliation will be initiated only after the closure of the application and correction period for May 2021 Session. In case any candidate has a major concern about refund of Duplicate fee, he/she may write to: jeemain@nta.ac.in or contact 011-40759000.

NTA conducts Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). As per the scheme of examination, a Candidate could apply for one or all Sessions (February/March/April/May-2021) together or separately.

The application period for February Session was from 16 December 2020 to 23 January 2021 and fee payment for this Session was upto 24 January 2021. The Correction Period for this Session was from 27 January 2021 to 30 January 2021.

The application period for March Session was from 2 to 6 March 2021 (upto 6 p.m.) and fee payment for this Session was upto 6 March 2021 (upto 11.50 a.m.).

For upcoming April session, NTA closed the JEE Main April 2021 application form correction facility on April 7. During the JEE Main 2021 application form correction window, candidates were allowed to edit the details entered incorrectly while filling the application form. JEE Main April 2021 registration was open from March 25 to April 4.