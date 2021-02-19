INDORE: National Security Act slapped against land mafia boss Deepak Jain, collector issues order

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh on Friday issued orders to take action against land mafia boss Deepak Jain alias Dilip Sisodia alias Deepak Madda, son Anandilal Jain, under the provisions of National Security Act. Orders have been given to keep him in Central Jail, Indore.

He is the alleged perpetrator of several land scams in Indore since 2009. He prepared fake documents and sold plots to people and earned crores of rupees in the process.

Due to his criminal tendencies and acts, he instilled terror among the residents. Deepak Jain is involved in other criminal activities as well.