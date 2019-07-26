Indore: National meet of GST professionals to be organised on August 3

Indore: The national convention of National Action Committee of GST Professionals (NACOGP) is going to be held in the city on August 3. This is the first time that national convention is going to be held in the state.

Amit Dave, MP Coordinator of NACOGP and senior tax consultant of the city, informed that the organisation is created for all member advocates and tax consultants of India, who settle tax matters.

The main objective of this organisation is to put tax issues relating to the government and resolve right tax collection for the revenue benefit and keeping the government apprise about the problems being faced by business and industrial organisations.

The two-day meeting was held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) where the organisation was formed and detailed discussions were held on the problems of GST and its dismantling.

“After this, the committee went to Delhi to discuss the issue with the officers and ministers. The solution is also in front of us. This matter will also be discussed in the meeting,” he said.

AK Lakhotia, member of the National Action Committee of GST Professionals Committee Central Zone and president of MP Tax Law Bar Association, said,

“For resolving GST problems, we are organising the second board meeting here in the city at Brilliant Convention Centre on August 3.

It is expected that more than 250 members from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will take part.