Indore: National Lok Adalat today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat will be organised on Saturday which will be inaugurated by the portfolio judge Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla. This will be the third Lok Adalat of this year.

Thousands of cases will be resolved in a single day in district and High Courts with the mutual consent of the parties.

The National Lok Adalats will be set up at district courts, labour courts, family courts, and tehsil courts at Dr BR Ambedkar Nagar, Depalpur, Sanwer, and Hatod.

Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and district judge Manish Srivastava said that civil and criminal cases pending in courts, claim cases related to motor accidents, and pre-litigation cases presented by various banks, and finance companies, should be kept for settlement in the National Lok Adalat.

For speedy disposal of cases, 58 benches have been constituted for the Lok Adalat.

40K notices of electricity department

The power distribution company has distributed about 40 thousand notices to consumers to appear in the Lok Adalat. Chief Vigilance Officer Kailash Shiva said that a settlement will be made in the court in the cases of electricity theft and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.