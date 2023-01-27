e-Paper Get App
Indore: National Flag unfurled at RSS office

Friday, January 27, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, the National Flag was unfurled with dignity at the Archana office of RSS under the aegis of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee.

Dr Prakash Shastri, Prant Sanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, addressed on this occasion. Pointing out the importance of the role of every citizen in the Republic, he said that the power of our Constitutional system really lies in the Gana (public). 

Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee president Ishwar Hinduja, Secretary Rakesh Yadav, RSS leader Shelendra Mahajan, prant karyawah Vineet Navathe, prant pracharak Baliram Patel, Rupesh Pal, Indore vibhag pracharak Ashish was also present.

