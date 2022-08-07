e-Paper Get App

Indore: National Flag on power bills of over 40L people

The National Flag is being published in a visible place on the bills of urban and rural areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 03:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP West Zone Distribution Company is organising various events under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The company has decided to place a Tricolour on the electricity bills which will be distributed to over 40 lakh people in the month of August.

The IT branch and the team of NGB have made preparations on the instructions of Amit Tomar, managing director of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Tricolour electricity bills will be distributed in every district from next week. The payment date and other information of electricity bills will be as before. All the information on the bills are to be published and, as of the last date, there is no change. IT branch superintending engineer Sunil Pataudi said that the Tricolour had been put on the bills to be distributed every month on the basis of the billing cycling.

