Indore: National Education conclave on Jan 9

Indore: The education system is becoming smarter and adopting technology faster than many other businesses. While this is appreciable, there is a down side as most children are addicted to these smart technologies, which is also affecting their mental health. This is one of the topics that will be discussed by over 500 academicians at the National Education Conclave at Brilliant Convention Centre on January 4.

Conclave's convenors Sameer Mule and Ashish Singh announced the topics and shared the details of the second edition of the conclave in a press conference on Thursday. The aim of the conclave is to brainstorm current issues in the education system and tailoring them so that children are happier, smarter and healthier.

Academicians from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and some even from abroad will be attending the conclave.

The conclave will be inaugurated at 9 am by MP Shankar Lalwani, state education minister Prabhuram Choudhary, and former education minister Deepak Joshi.

“The purpose of organising the National Education Conclave is to discuss the current and future scenario of education, government policies, synchronisation of private education institutes,” Singh said. He added that developing a global view among children with the help of education would another essential discussion in the conclave.

A comprehensive change in education policies will also be recommended by compiling the ideas and referendums coming to the government. During the programme, there will be sessions throughout the day in which veteran educationists will discuss the current and future scenarios of education.

Speakers

Ajay Bahadur Singh from ‘Super 20’, Solar Man Prof Chetan Solanki, content head of UK Publication in Singapore Pallavi Singh, principal of Choithram School Rajesh Awasthi will address in the conclave. On this common platform, teachers of private and government schools will brainstorm among themselves to prepare the coming generation.

Topics of discussion

* Thinking schools, learning societies

* E-addiction: cases will be shared

* Development of child at pre-primary level

* Mental health

* Social responsibility of educator

* Panel discussion on new education policy and synchronisation of education