Indore: National assessment for 'Muskan' at Govt PC Sethi Hospital soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government PC Sethi Hospital has become the only hospital in the district to be assessed for Muskan Scheme at national level. The hospital has already bagged silver ratings in the NQAS and Kayakalp scheme, meant to provide better facilities to the pregnant women.

“With the aim of pull down the infant mortality rate and to provide better medical facilities to the kids, the central government has implemented the Muskan scheme. State level assessment has been done and the hospital administration has started preparations for the national assessment,” health officials said.

According to the guidelines of the central government, all the district hospitals, civil hospitals, and community health centers have been included under this scheme where four major facilities of pediatric department is available including pediatric OPD, SNCU, and MTC facility.

“The main objective of the scheme is to provide child friendly environment in government hospitals. Basic facilities of pediatric department, clinical staff facility, delivery facility, medicines and environment for children, care like family assistant, fire safety, training, bio medical waste management will also be examined during the assessment,” officials said.

During the assessment, the focus will be on facilities for the children below 12 years and feedback will also be taken from the children and their parents during the assessment by the team.