Indore: Nath lays foundation stone of ISBT project

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation stone of Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project of Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Thursday. IDA official said on Friday ground of the project will start soon.

IDA Engineer and ISBT project in-charge, Raman Mahajan said tender for the project has been issued. Seven companies had participated in the tender process.

IDA public relation officer, Kapil Dev Bhalla said that earlier IDA had developed and launched a 2.46-minute animation video of the ISBT project, which explained the project in detail. The video was shown in the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh programme to attract investors.