Indore: Nath Coins Word ‘Thugraj’, Chaupat Raj To Attack Outgoing Govt

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday dubbed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thugraj’ (king of cheats) and alleged that CM deceived the people of the state during his 18-year rule. "A system of corruption has been created in the state.

Give money and get work done. Yesterday, I was in Raisen and Vidisha. I was told corruption has reached to such an extent that even if a person owns 50 acres of land, he can get his name added in the below poverty line (BPL) list by paying money," Nath said addressing the nomination rally of Congress candidates in Indore district on Monday. The former chief minister said that the BJP government has ruined everything in the state whether it is health or the industries. “They (BJP government) have made Madhya Pradesh 'chaupat' state.

There are about one crore unemployed youths in the state but the chief minister has been making false announcements,” he added. The MPCC chief also said that he has full faith in the voters of the state and that they would secure the future of the state.

“Don’t support Kamal Nath, don’t support Congress but support the truth,” he urged the people in the rally.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)