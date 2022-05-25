Indore: Narmada Project controller kills self for ‘illness’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controller in the Narmada Project committed suicide on Monday. The incident was reported on Tuesday. He left a suicide note behind in which he mentioned that he was tensed because of his illness.

The police said he wrote on the note: “I’m Vijay Sridhar Dharmadhikari writing that I don’t have any quarrel with anyone. Nor do I have anything to do with anyone. There’s no pressure on me. I’ve lost in life and I’m fed up with my body. Don’t disturb anyone after I’m gone.”

The police said that, before committing suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, Dharmadhikari wrote these lines in the suicide note. He was working as a controller in the Narmada Project.

After the incident, his family took him to a private hospital, but he could not be saved. The police recovered a sack of poison and a suicide note during a search at his house.

His wife and daughter died a few years ago

The nephew of the deceased, Rahul, told police that Vijay’s wife had died seven years ago. Since then, Vijay used to be very sad. His daughter also died three years ago. He was deeply shocked by the death of his daughter. Due to loneliness and depression, he was believed to have consumed poison late on Monday night.

