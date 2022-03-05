Indore: Narmada Literature festival begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The maiden three days Narmada Literature Festival began on the bank of Narmada river in Maheshwar on Friday.

In the inaugural session of Narmada Sahitya Manthan, national convener of Pragya Pravah, J Nandkumar delivered the opening speech. At 9:00 in the morning, the urn filled with the holy water of Narmada river was brought to the festival venue. The guests on stage started the programme by lighting the lamp.

In the inaugural session, Dr Vikas Dave, director, MP Sahitya Akademi briefed about the concept of the entire program. Dr Dave said questions might be raised why the festival was being held in a small place like Maheshwar and not in Indore. He said that Maheshwar was the right destination because in the past many discussions on important subjects emerged from Maheshwar.

After the inaugural session, a series of sessions wer held on various topics. Prashant Pol present the view on the topic ‘Disloyalty in the mask of truth’, Dr Laxman Markam on the topic of growing separatist conspiracy in tribal areas, Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra presented his viewpoint on the topic Scheduled Castes and Social Responsibility. Dr Kavita Bhat, Sanjay Mehta, Azad Jain and Manoj Sharma and Pankaj Saxena also present their view.

Later in night a Kavi Sammelan was organised in the Narmada Retreat, where Dr Rahul Awasthi, Dr Ramkishore Upadhyay and Dr Shambhu Manhar present their poems.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:30 AM IST