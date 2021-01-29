INDORE: NARI SHAKTI PURASKAR: Social, other groups reach out to women to apply online for award

Indore: Online applications for Nari Shakti Puraskar have been invited by Union Women and Child Development Ministry. The last date to apply is January 31, 2021.

In the state, women are being motivated to participate and nominate themselves in the award through various channels and notices. In Indore, social and other groups, NGOs are reaching out to women to motivate them to nominate themselves. The award for 2020 will be given on International Women's Day in New Delhi on March 8, 2021.

It is a national award given in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment and is conferred by President of India every year on International Women’s Day. It is a mark of respect and recognition for those who have demonstrated exemplary courage and made stellar contribution towards empowerment of women.

This year, 15 individuals, institutes, and NGOs will be awarded for their work. The award includes a citation and cash of Rs 1 lakh. The awards will be announced by February 20, 2021. Applicants can apply online on the Ministry’s official website.

Eligibility:

· Open to individuals, groups and institutions for outstanding work towards empowerment of women

· Individual applicant must be at least 25 years of age

· Institutions must have at least 5 years of relevant experience