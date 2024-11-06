Indore: Narcotics Wing Catches 2 Men With MD Drug Worth ₹9 Lakhs

Representative Image | News 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics wing of MP police arrested two men with MD drugs worth Rs 9 lakh from the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. Officials believe that one of them had taken the drugs from Mandsaur.

They are being questioned for other people involved in the crime. DSP (Narcotics) Santosh Hada informed Free Press that a team was constituted to keep an eye on the drug peddlers in the city. The team received information that two men would deliver drugs to a person at the Green Park Colony Square.

The team of SI Kavita Male, constable Ramratan Tayde, constable Pradeep Pal and constable Smita reached the mentioned place on Tuesday early morning and caught two men named Mohammad Asif,a resident of Mandsaur and Javed of Chandan Nagar area of the city.

During a search, about 45 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them. The value of the drugs is Rs 9 lakh in the international market. Hada further said that Asif was staying in the city for a few days and it was believed that he had taken the drugs from someone in Mandsaur.

The police are searching for other people involved in drug supply. The arrested accused allegedly informed the officials that they had to deliver the drugs to a person and that they were unaware about his name.