Indore: Names in voter list can be added by July 25

Action will be taken till August 5, for disposal of claims and objections received. The last date for entry of rejected claim objection application in Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS) will be August 14. The work of preparing the check list of claims and objection will be done by August 17, 2020. After checking the checklist, the work of returning the vendor after third correction will be done by 20 August.

The work of generating the final voter list with photos and without photos will be done by 22 August. The final voter list without photos will be loaded on the website by August 25. The final voter list containing photos will be printed and made available to the Registration Officer by 29 August. Public release of the final voter list containing photos will be held on 2 September in the municipal ward and other prescribed places. The photoless CD of the final voter list will be available for sale from September 4. On September 4, the work of providing the photo-electoral list of the municipality to recognized national political parties will be done for free. The work of uploading the certificate of public publication of the final voter list containing the photo will be done on 5 September.